Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF $SCHG Stake Reduced by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 378,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,927 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for 3.4% of TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $11,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,260,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,208,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775,232 shares in the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $142,573,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,614,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155,669 shares in the last quarter. Golden Reserve Retirement LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $69,560,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,607,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,554,009 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $32.34 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $21.37 and a one year high of $32.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.24 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average is $28.38.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

