970 Shares in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Bought by Slow Capital Inc.

Slow Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. IMA Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 115.2% during the first quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in GE Vernova during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

GE Vernova Stock Performance

GE Vernova stock opened at $602.55 on Tuesday. GE Vernova Inc. has a one year low of $252.25 and a one year high of $677.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $622.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $503.05. The company has a market cap of $164.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.72.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.23. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 3.16%.The company had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.65 earnings per share. GE Vernova’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. GE Vernova has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 20th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GEV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $614.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $658.00 to $668.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $662.00 to $736.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $568.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of GE Vernova from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $598.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GE Vernova news, CFO Kenneth Scott Parks sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.00, for a total transaction of $2,046,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 7,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,800. This trade represents a 30.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

