TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF $VEA

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 236.5% during the first quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.2%

VEA opened at $61.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.78. The company has a market capitalization of $179.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $45.14 and a 1-year high of $61.32.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

