Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Shares Acquired by High Note Wealth LLC

High Note Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 7,425.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,434 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,910 shares during the quarter. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UBER. Pershing Square Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $2,207,743,000. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 334,075.7% during the second quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC now owns 19,973,682 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,863,545,000 after acquiring an additional 19,967,705 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 2,571.2% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,498,167 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $473,456,000 after purchasing an additional 6,254,898 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Uber Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 186,526,036 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $13,590,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,759,353 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 43.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 9,031,217 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $658,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,749,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.03.

In other news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.42, for a total value of $3,013,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 86,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,343,319.02. This trade represents a 26.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $273,405.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 22,528 shares in the company, valued at $2,239,733.76. This represents a 10.88% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 601,821 shares of company stock valued at $58,659,491. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of UBER opened at $100.02 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.40. The stock has a market cap of $208.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.04 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $59.33 and a one year high of $101.99.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The business had revenue of $12.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

