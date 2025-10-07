SGL Investment Advisors Inc. Has $346,000 Stock Holdings in AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

SGL Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. SGL Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TD Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AbbVie by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 42,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.42, for a total value of $8,407,055.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 177,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,178,278.64. This represents a 19.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 13,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.51, for a total value of $2,639,190.45. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 58,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,562,611.97. This trade represents a 18.58% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $230.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.80 billion, a PE ratio of 109.66, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.81 and a 1-year high of $244.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $211.61 and its 200-day moving average is $195.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.24 by ($0.27). AbbVie had a return on equity of 699.66% and a net margin of 6.45%.The business had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is presently 312.38%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 12th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on AbbVie from $207.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Monday, August 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.14.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

