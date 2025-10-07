Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC Has $2.32 Million Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,966 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,150,929,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 8.9% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,751,951 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,335,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,137 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 64.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,652,344 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $561,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,273 shares in the last quarter. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in Honeywell International by 592.0% during the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 867,665 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $183,728,000 after buying an additional 742,281 shares in the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $254.00 to $253.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.07.

Honeywell International Stock Down 0.0%

Honeywell International stock opened at $209.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77. The company has a market capitalization of $132.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 37.37%. The company had revenue of $10.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.450-10.650 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 2.500-2.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.42%.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Lucian Boldea sold 42,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.58, for a total transaction of $9,339,375.42. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,807.72. This represents a 80.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

