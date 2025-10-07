Avantra Family Wealth Inc. Purchases 141 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Avantra Family Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,886 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Marathon Petroleum makes up about 1.2% of Avantra Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Avantra Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,713 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 94.1% in the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 24,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after buying an additional 11,947 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. now owns 25,470 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,231,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:MPC opened at $193.34 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $177.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.63. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 1 year low of $115.10 and a 1 year high of $201.61.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 8.38% and a net margin of 1.58%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho increased their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 28,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,678,100. This represents a 27.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

Further Reading

