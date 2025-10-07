Capital Advisors Inc. OK Has $786,000 Stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Capital Advisors Inc. OK cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 50.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,492 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. City Holding Co. raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. 1248 Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.8% during the first quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 31st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.67.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $302.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $134.25 and a one year high of $307.30. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $251.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.43.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $30.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.50 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 33.37% and a net margin of 42.91%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.8348 per share. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 11th. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.99%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

