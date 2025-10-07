KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys 4,550 Shares of CrowdStrike $CRWD

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its stake in CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $45,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CrowdStrike by 114.3% during the first quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in CrowdStrike in the first quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 305.3% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the first quarter valued at $30,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $371.00 to $343.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $505.00 to $450.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, eighteen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $487.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 11,883 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $455.47, for a total transaction of $5,412,350.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 231,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,272,781.10. This trade represents a 4.89% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 42,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.47, for a total transaction of $19,040,015.49. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,132,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,801,606.89. This trade represents a 1.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 132,816 shares of company stock valued at $62,606,356 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock opened at $495.95 on Tuesday. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $285.79 and a 1-year high of $517.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.46 billion, a PE ratio of -416.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 115.12 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $446.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $441.44.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 6.84% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. CrowdStrike has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.72 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.930-0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CrowdStrike will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

