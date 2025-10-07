KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires 4,700 Shares of Netflix, Inc. $NFLX

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 178,500 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for about 1.0% of KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Netflix were worth $239,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optima Capital LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Optima Capital LLC now owns 239 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Unified Investment Management lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Unified Investment Management now owns 474 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $635,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Five Oceans Advisors lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Five Oceans Advisors now owns 751 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 624 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $836,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix stock opened at $1,163.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,207.13 and a 200 day moving average of $1,163.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $494.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.59. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $677.88 and a 12-month high of $1,341.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.04 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 24.58% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.88 EPS. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total value of $274,537.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,160.62, for a total transaction of $2,351,416.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 15,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,604,284.16. This trade represents a 11.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $1,150.00 to $1,350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Zacks Research cut shares of Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,500.00 price objective (up previously from $1,400.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,335.00.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

