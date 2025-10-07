Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 31 shares during the quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Compass Financial Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 49.2% during the first quarter. Compass Financial Services Inc now owns 94 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 47.6% during the second quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 124 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $495.80 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $438.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $380.18. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $267.30 and a fifty-two week high of $505.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 48.95%. The company had revenue of $16.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 20th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 29th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Caterpillar from $331.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI upgraded Caterpillar from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $476.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $466.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Caterpillar

Insider Transactions at Caterpillar

In other news, Director Susan C. Schwab sold 2,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.00, for a total transaction of $952,840.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,835,970. This represents a 25.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jason Kaiser sold 2,161 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.70, for a total value of $902,649.70. Following the sale, the insider owned 8,632 shares in the company, valued at $3,605,586.40. The trade was a 20.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,819 shares of company stock worth $16,885,492. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Profile

(Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

Featured Articles

