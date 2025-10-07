Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,131 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 704,099 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $95,765,000 after acquiring an additional 105,300 shares during the last quarter. RMG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $51,000. HMV Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. HMV Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,598 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,725 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 18,445 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In related news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau sold 5,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.55, for a total value of $746,752.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 51,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,862,453.65. This trade represents a 9.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABT opened at $133.63 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $232.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Abbott Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $110.86 and a fifty-two week high of $141.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.01 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 32.43% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.100-5.200 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.280-1.320 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ABT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.39.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Profile

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The company provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière’s disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.