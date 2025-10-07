11,047 Shares in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF Purchased by Heck Capital Advisors LLC

Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 35.7% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 30,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 25,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Family Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 78,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a PE ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $23.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.65.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

