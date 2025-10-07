Tyche Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in GE Aerospace $GE

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,119 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 330,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 2.0% in the second quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc. now owns 2,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GE Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spear Holdings RSC Ltd purchased a new position in GE Aerospace in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,804,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

GE Aerospace Stock Performance

Shares of GE Aerospace stock opened at $298.16 on Tuesday. GE Aerospace has a one year low of $159.36 and a one year high of $307.25. The company has a market cap of $316.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $281.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $245.15.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The company had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 29th. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GE has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group raised their price objective on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GE Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $241.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GE Aerospace

About GE Aerospace

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.