KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. $PEP

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 543,096 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $71,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 263.6% during the second quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 11th. BNP Paribas Exane cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $152.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $154.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.13.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

PEP opened at $139.70 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $191.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.46. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $177.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.28 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 57.81%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. PepsiCo has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.038-8.038 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th were given a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 5th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.64%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

