Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Tyche Wealth Partners LLC

Tyche Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 1.3% of Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,000 after acquiring an additional 13,617 shares during the period. Taylor Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 1,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 4,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on Procter & Gamble and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.11.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total transaction of $74,592.70. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 12,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,533.68. The trade was a 3.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Shailesh Jejurikar sold 3,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.23, for a total value of $606,788.78. Following the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 46,899 shares in the company, valued at $7,139,434.77. This trade represents a 7.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 149,763 shares of company stock valued at $23,421,279 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.2%

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.47 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $352.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.84. Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $149.91 and a fifty-two week high of $180.43.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.79 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.69% and a net margin of 18.95%.Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

