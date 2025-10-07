Drake & Associates LLC Has $668,000 Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Drake & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 38.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,821 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 86.8% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 99 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,483 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $413.23, for a total value of $2,265,740.09. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 16,057 shares in the company, valued at $6,635,234.11. The trade was a 25.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 32,897 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.22, for a total transaction of $13,067,346.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 122,425 shares in the company, valued at $48,629,658.50. This represents a 21.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,835 shares of company stock worth $19,623,432 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Home Depot from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, August 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Home Depot from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $436.40.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $389.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $387.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.00. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $326.31 and a fifty-two week high of $439.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.31, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $402.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $376.78.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.69 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $45.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.43 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 193.99% and a net margin of 8.86%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.60 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2025 guidance at 14.940-14.940 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.50%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

