HTG Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Oracle Corporation $ORCL

HTG Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,432 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. HTG Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 284.9% during the 1st quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Oracle during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. BNP Paribas set a $377.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Wednesday, September 10th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Oracle from $250.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have assigned a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.71.

Oracle Trading Up 2.0%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $291.77 on Tuesday. Oracle Corporation has a 1 year low of $118.86 and a 1 year high of $345.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $263.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $206.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $831.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.54, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.53.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $14.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 72.93% and a net margin of 21.08%.Oracle’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Oracle has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.270-1.310 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

Insider Activity at Oracle

In other news, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 33,845 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.16, for a total transaction of $10,869,660.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 132,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,603,800.96. This trade represents a 20.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 21,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.11, for a total value of $6,310,913.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 78,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,174,580. This represents a 21.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,314 shares of company stock valued at $31,272,223. 40.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Profile

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.