United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS Shares Sold by Hardy Reed LLC

Hardy Reed LLC reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,856 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in United Parcel Service by 525.0% in the 1st quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 250 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 68.9% during the 1st quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 282 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Saudi Central Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UPS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Saturday, September 27th. Wolfe Research lowered their target price on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $98.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, fifteen have given a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.16.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In other United Parcel Service news, Director Christiana Smith Shi acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $88.17 per share, with a total value of $44,085.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,085. This trade represents a ? increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $85.67 per share, with a total value of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,117,591.06. The trade was a 89.61% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

UPS opened at $86.61 on Tuesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a twelve month low of $82.00 and a twelve month high of $145.01. The firm has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.97.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 6.34%.United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.6%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 97.62%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.