Tcfg Wealth Management LLC Sells 20,566 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. $VZ

Tcfg Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,674 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 20,566 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for approximately 0.8% of Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 61.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 43,986 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 16,704 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 105,944 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,771 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 30,644 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.5% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 49,760 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth $226,000. 62.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock opened at $41.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.63 and its 200-day moving average is $43.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $174.94 billion, a PE ratio of 9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.37. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.58 and a 1 year high of $47.35.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $34.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 13.28%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.15 EPS. Verizon Communications has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.636-4.728 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 10th. This is a positive change from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.7%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 64.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $50.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Wall Street Zen cut Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.63.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

