Country Club Bank Has $5.53 Million Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Country Club Bank trimmed its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,434 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 18,750 shares during the quarter. Country Club Bank’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $5,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% in the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% during the first quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2,311.1% in the second quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3,057.1% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus set a $240.00 price objective on Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on Advanced Micro Devices and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.30.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Up 23.7%

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $203.71 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.48. The stock has a market cap of $330.59 billion, a PE ratio of 117.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.48 and a 12 month high of $226.71.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.41 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 9.57%.Advanced Micro Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $371,272.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 311,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,416,785.98. This trade represents a 0.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 225,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.97, for a total transaction of $36,893,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,359,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $550,897,879.56. This represents a 6.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 272,448 shares of company stock worth $44,554,848 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

