Richwood Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

Richwood Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 72,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises 6.5% of Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.92% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $119.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $116.42 and a 200-day moving average of $109.18. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

