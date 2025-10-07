New England Professional Planning Group Inc. Acquires 1,880 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF $IJR

New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 168,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 8.4% of New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. New England Professional Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $18,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 105.8% during the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Bulwark Capital Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. 66.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $119.77 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $116.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.18. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.22 and a 12-month high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $86.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

