Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Lowers Holdings in Amgen Inc. $AMGN

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lowered its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Amgen by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Fairvoy Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Amgen by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Amgen by 5.2% during the second quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 732 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Amgen by 4.5% during the first quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 76.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 1,267 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.99, for a total transaction of $376,286.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,000.91. The trade was a 14.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

AMGN opened at $294.12 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $287.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $287.83. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $253.30 and a 1 year high of $335.88. The stock has a market cap of $158.34 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.49.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The medical research company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.28 by $0.74. Amgen had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 174.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.97 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amgen has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.200-21.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 20.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 22nd were given a dividend of $2.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 22nd. This represents a $9.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 77.84%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Amgen from $326.00 to $317.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Raymond James Financial assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on Amgen from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.42.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

