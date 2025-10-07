DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Stake in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,103,665,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,627,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,819,000 after purchasing an additional 670,392 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,947,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,493,000 after purchasing an additional 614,809 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 37.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 766,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,283,000 after purchasing an additional 210,373 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 667.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 237,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,181,000 after buying an additional 206,174 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.46.
S&P Global Stock Performance
NYSE:SPGI opened at $478.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $534.32 and a 200 day moving average of $515.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.14 and a 1-year high of $579.05.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
S&P Global Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.
About S&P Global
S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.
