DAVENPORT & Co LLC Reduces Stake in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

DAVENPORT & Co LLC lowered its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 18,040 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $9,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPGI. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,103,665,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 70.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,627,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $826,819,000 after purchasing an additional 670,392 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,947,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,497,493,000 after purchasing an additional 614,809 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 37.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 766,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,283,000 after purchasing an additional 210,373 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 667.7% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 237,051 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $131,181,000 after buying an additional 206,174 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on S&P Global from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Seaport Res Ptn raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $660.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and fourteen have given a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $614.46.

S&P Global Stock Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $478.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $534.32 and a 200 day moving average of $515.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $427.14 and a 1-year high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.18 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 15.11%. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.04 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 17.000-17.250 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 25th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 25th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 29.54%.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.