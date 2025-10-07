The Progressive Corporation $PGR Shares Purchased by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,117 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Progressive accounts for approximately 1.1% of Roundview Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $16,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC grew its position in Progressive by 210.0% in the 1st quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ransom Advisory Ltd acquired a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 85.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Progressive from $309.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Progressive to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Progressive in a research report on Monday, September 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective (down from $327.00) on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 30,659 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.06, for a total value of $7,543,953.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 476,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,194,933.16. This represents a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lori A. Niederst sold 8,063 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.18, for a total value of $2,017,201.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 39,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,767,027.20. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,045 shares of company stock valued at $31,997,390. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

PGR stock opened at $240.50 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $245.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.43. The stock has a market cap of $140.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.32. The Progressive Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $228.54 and a fifty-two week high of $292.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $20.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.39 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 12.66%.The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 2nd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.25%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

