Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP Stake Lessened by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC lessened its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 785 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 219.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,102,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,769,000 after buying an additional 6,254,609 shares during the last quarter. Japan Science & Technology Agency bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $656,908,000. Phoenix Financial Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the first quarter worth $269,253,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 11,189,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,281,000 after buying an additional 1,195,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 26.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,057,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,058,000 after buying an additional 1,069,297 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP opened at $191.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $75.15 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.31. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $150.35 and a 12-month high of $192.30.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

