ONEOK, Inc. $OKE Holdings Raised by Gentry Private Wealth LLC

Gentry Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Gentry Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Presima Securities ULC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 1.4% during the first quarter. Presima Securities ULC now owns 9,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Morey & Quinn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Trust LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BankPlus Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of ONEOK by 4.5% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ONEOK Stock Down 0.2%

OKE stock opened at $72.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $74.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.64. The company has a market cap of $45.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.01. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.63 and a 12-month high of $118.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. ONEOK had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.06%.The company had revenue of $8.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. ONEOK has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.370-5.370 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 80.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on OKE. Scotiabank set a $92.00 price target on ONEOK and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, August 1st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research report on Monday, July 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $91.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $87.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 29th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

