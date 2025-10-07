TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF $FLOT

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,034 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FLOT. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 143.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,611,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,006,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538,926 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 39,475,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,015,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,048 shares during the last quarter. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,900,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 59.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,351,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,058,000 after purchasing an additional 872,352 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 1,841.4% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 761,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,893,000 after buying an additional 722,615 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of BATS FLOT opened at $50.93 on Tuesday. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.75 and a twelve month high of $51.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.89.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.