TriaGen Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,251 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF $SHY

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,546 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,702,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 58,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,847,000 after buying an additional 11,249 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $499,000. Single Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Single Point Partners LLC now owns 36,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,018,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 117,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,589 shares in the last quarter. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHY opened at $82.77 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.64. The firm has a market cap of $23.97 billion, a PE ratio of 3,747.73 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $81.67 and a twelve month high of $83.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2563 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 1st.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

