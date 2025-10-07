Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Stock Holdings Increased by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,590,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 58,300 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Comcast were worth $56,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Comcast by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 724,760 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $25,867,000 after acquiring an additional 83,631 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC increased its stake in Comcast by 33.2% during the first quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 35,440 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after purchasing an additional 8,841 shares during the last quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.2% during the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,282,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,254,000 after purchasing an additional 118,839 shares during the period. OMNI 360 Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the first quarter worth $335,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,282,833 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $157,766,000 after buying an additional 1,261,278 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCSA stock opened at $31.09 on Tuesday. Comcast Corporation has a 1 year low of $30.38 and a 1 year high of $45.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.79 billion, a PE ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 18.44%.The company had revenue of $30.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.81 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. Comcast’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

CMCSA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.50 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of Comcast in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, fourteen have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.06.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

