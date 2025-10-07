Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR Shares Bought by KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 805,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,800 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 0.5% of KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $109,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $2,543,888,000. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the first quarter worth about $520,232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,346,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,408,000 after acquiring an additional 4,748,513 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,281,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 10,620,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,857,000 after purchasing an additional 3,815,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson set a $170.00 target price on shares of Palantir Technologies and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.22.

NASDAQ PLTR opened at $179.53 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.95. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.78 and a twelve month high of $190.00. The stock has a market cap of $425.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 598.45, a PEG ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 2.60.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $4,786,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 702,786 shares in the company, valued at $112,129,506.30. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total transaction of $12,512,070.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,602,675.43. This trade represents a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,591,085 shares of company stock worth $244,676,722. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

