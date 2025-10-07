Avantra Family Wealth Inc. Sells 2,265 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF $IVE

Avantra Family Wealth Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 65.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the quarter. Avantra Family Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,643,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,553,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207,877 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,387,781,000 after acquiring an additional 922,557 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,590,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,603,000 after acquiring an additional 105,418 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,546,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,361,000 after acquiring an additional 90,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,257,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,153,000 after acquiring an additional 114,406 shares during the last quarter.

IVE opened at $208.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $165.45 and a twelve month high of $209.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $202.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.60.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

