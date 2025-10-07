Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 59,283 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 218,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,283 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.6% of Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $123,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lord & Richards Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 800.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 90 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $617.40 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $596.73 and its 200 day moving average is $556.57. The stock has a market cap of $764.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $618.42.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.