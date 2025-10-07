Eads & Heald Wealth Management Has $210,000 Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Eads & Heald Wealth Management decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DUK. GQG Partners LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 17,880.0% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 10,249,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,250,133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,192,503 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the first quarter valued at about $702,351,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 88.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 4,861,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $592,934,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,948 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,562,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,094,327,000 after buying an additional 1,676,061 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,132,613 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,145,000 after buying an additional 885,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

DUK stock opened at $124.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $96.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $122.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.65. Duke Energy Corporation has a 1-year low of $105.20 and a 1-year high of $127.85.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 15.51%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Duke Energy has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.170-6.420 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th were paid a $1.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $4.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Thomas Preston Jr. Gillespie sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.26, for a total transaction of $832,542.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 46,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,768,397.72. This represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bonnie B. Titone sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.38, for a total value of $248,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,438,843.04. This represents a 9.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $132.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Duke Energy from $129.00 to $127.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 25th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up previously from $124.00) on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.08.

About Duke Energy

(Free Report)

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

