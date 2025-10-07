Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. Sells 314 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,355 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 565.0% in the 1st quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 124,327 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $19,098,000 after purchasing an additional 105,631 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in QUALCOMM by 8.0% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,314 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 188,654 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $28,979,000 after buying an additional 6,017 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 12.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,328,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $203,904,000 after buying an additional 145,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 0.5% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 24,169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $122,462.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,230.92. This represents a 41.70% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.40, for a total value of $234,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 21,193 shares in the company, valued at $3,102,655.20. The trade was a 7.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 159,767 shares of company stock worth $26,322,745. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

NASDAQ QCOM opened at $168.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.30. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $120.80 and a 12-month high of $182.10. The company has a market capitalization of $181.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Arete raised QUALCOMM from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Arete Research set a $200.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “hold” rating on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Profile

(Free Report)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.