RMG Wealth Management LLC Invests $109,000 in GE Aerospace $GE

RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 65.9% during the second quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $42,804,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 34.3% during the second quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 35,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 32.5% during the second quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 3.2% during the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE Aerospace alerts:

GE Aerospace Price Performance

NYSE:GE opened at $298.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.49. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $159.36 and a 12-month high of $307.25.

GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 17th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.49 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 31.32% and a net margin of 18.64%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. GE Aerospace has set its FY 2025 guidance at 5.600-5.800 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, August 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.92.

Read Our Latest Report on GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.