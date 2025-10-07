RMG Wealth Management LLC Invests $109,000 in GE Aerospace $GE

RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of GE Aerospace by 65.9% during the second quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 2,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Spear Holdings RSC Ltd acquired a new position in shares of GE Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $42,804,000. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 34.3% during the second quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 35,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,062,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 32.5% during the second quarter. Tcfg Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its holdings in GE Aerospace by 3.2% during the second quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 2,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
GE Aerospace Price Performance
NYSE:GE opened at $298.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $281.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.49. GE Aerospace has a 12-month low of $159.36 and a 12-month high of $307.25.
GE Aerospace Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 29th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 29th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. GE Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.08%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered GE Aerospace from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 22nd. UBS Group upped their target price on GE Aerospace from $300.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Wall Street Zen lowered GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GE Aerospace in a report on Friday, August 15th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.92.
GE Aerospace Company Profile
GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.
