359 Shares in Netflix, Inc. $NFLX Purchased by Elm3 Financial Group LLC

Elm3 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 359 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Viewpoint Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the second quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Drake & Associates LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC now owns 545 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 424 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Level Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth $308,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Trading Up 0.9%

NFLX opened at $1,163.31 on Tuesday. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $677.88 and a one year high of $1,341.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $494.33 billion, a PE ratio of 49.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,207.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,163.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Insider Activity

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $7.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.07 by $0.12. Netflix had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 24.58%.The company had revenue of $11.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.88 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Netflix has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 6.870-6.870 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Cletus R. Willems sold 238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,153.52, for a total value of $274,537.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,157.44, for a total transaction of $2,344,973.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,793,240.64. This trade represents a 13.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,100 shares of company stock worth $122,710,980. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NFLX shares. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,295.00 price target (up from $1,280.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday. UBS Group restated a “market underperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Saturday, July 19th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Netflix from $1,514.00 to $1,515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Netflix from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,335.00.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Netflix

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.