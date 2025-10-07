Bingham Private Wealth LLC Purchases 659 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated $QCOM

Bingham Private Wealth LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 30.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 659 shares during the quarter. Bingham Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 122.4% in the first quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in QUALCOMM by 21,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 213 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at QUALCOMM

In related news, CAO Patricia Y. Grech sold 201 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Monday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $34,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,510. The trade was a 49.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Neil Martin sold 791 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $122,462.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,106 shares in the company, valued at $171,230.92. The trade was a 41.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,767 shares of company stock valued at $26,322,745 over the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $168.62 on Tuesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $120.80 and a fifty-two week high of $182.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.30.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $10.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 26.77% and a return on equity of 40.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. QUALCOMM has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.750-2.950 EPS. On average, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

QCOM has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $185.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Finally, Arete Research set a $200.00 price objective on QUALCOMM in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.82.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

