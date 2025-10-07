Elm3 Financial Group LLC Sells 985 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Corporation $MPC

Elm3 Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,726 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 985 shares during the period. Elm3 Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.9% during the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Sunpointe LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 4.1% in the second quarter. Sunpointe LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.3% in the first quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 3,801 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPC. Mizuho raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $182.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Raymond James Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $184.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $196.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In related news, insider Molly R. Benson sold 10,879 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $1,773,277.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 28,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,678,100. The trade was a 27.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.1%

NYSE MPC opened at $193.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.69, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.90. Marathon Petroleum Corporation has a 52 week low of $115.10 and a 52 week high of $201.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $177.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The oil and gas company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.74. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $34.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corporation will post 8.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.01%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

