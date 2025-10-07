RMG Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Schwab International Equity ETF $SCHF

RMG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 348,092,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,885,264,000 after buying an additional 13,021,873 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 20,460,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,704,000 after acquiring an additional 10,262,110 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 184,791,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,177,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702,009 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 13,136,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,379,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,556,000.

Schwab International Equity ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $23.79 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.65. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $23.85. The stock has a market cap of $52.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.87.

Schwab International Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

