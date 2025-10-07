Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Sold by CFM Wealth Partners LLC

CFM Wealth Partners LLC decreased its stake in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,426 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,324 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Lam Research by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 129,152,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,389,358,000 after buying an additional 8,364,375 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 2.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,330,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,259,947,000 after acquiring an additional 472,636 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 25.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,536,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $693,319,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,221 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,900,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $647,067,000 after purchasing an additional 418,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the 1st quarter valued at $604,344,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $149.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.99. The stock has a market cap of $188.08 billion, a PE ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.84. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $153.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 24th. This is a boost from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LRCX has been the subject of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Raymond James Financial upped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays set a $83.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lam Research from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.20.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Further Reading

