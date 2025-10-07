Drake & Associates LLC Trims Holdings in Linde PLC $LIN

Drake & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Linde PLC (NASDAQ:LIN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 48 shares during the quarter. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. eCIO Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Linde by 445.0% during the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nova Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 82.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. UBS Group cut their target price on Linde from $510.00 to $507.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Citigroup raised their price target on Linde from $530.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Saturday, September 27th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada started coverage on Linde in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $576.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $520.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIN opened at $468.55 on Tuesday. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $408.65 and a 52 week high of $487.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $474.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.46. The company has a market cap of $219.71 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 19.09% and a net margin of 20.20%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.85 EPS. Linde has set its FY 2025 guidance at 16.300-16.500 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 4.100-4.20 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 16.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.67%.

In other Linde news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 50,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.38, for a total transaction of $23,815,274.42. Following the transaction, the director owned 480,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,479,445.34. This trade represents a 9.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

