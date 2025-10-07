Vanguard Small-Cap ETF $VB Shares Sold by Drake & Associates LLC

Drake & Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Drake & Associates LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $26,000. West Branch Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 384.6% during the 1st quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Evergreen Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth $31,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.1%

VB stock opened at $258.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $68.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $190.27 and a 12 month high of $263.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $250.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $235.36.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

