Bingham Private Wealth LLC Buys 205 Shares of ConocoPhillips $COP

Bingham Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,708 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Bingham Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 83.0% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,060 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 159.6% during the 1st quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 48,800 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $5,125,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 801,426 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $83,969,000 after acquiring an additional 264,726 shares during the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 853.3% in the first quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,616 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 5,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 151.1% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 91,224 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 54,900 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ConocoPhillips Price Performance

COP stock opened at $94.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.74. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $79.88 and a 12-month high of $116.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The energy producer reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 14.60%. The firm had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 18th were given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 41.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Capital One Financial boosted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $111.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Melius assumed coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.32.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

