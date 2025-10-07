Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Purchases New Stake in The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 5,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $489,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 380.5% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 35.5% during the first quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 6,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 16,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 41,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SCHW. Bank of America increased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 24,096 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $2,359,239.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 58,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,776,592.09. This trade represents a 29.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 50,016 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total transaction of $4,851,552.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 267,128 shares of company stock valued at $26,232,077 over the last ninety days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

NYSE SCHW opened at $93.98 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $64.16 and a 1 year high of $99.59.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 33.68% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The company’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.03%.

Charles Schwab announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

