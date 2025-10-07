Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Has $931,000 Position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,009 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,276 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Country Club Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Country Club Bank now owns 168,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,428,000 after acquiring an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. New England Professional Planning Group Inc. now owns 639,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares in the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Drake & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Drake & Associates LLC now owns 374,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,207,000 after buying an additional 20,115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 57,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $65.88 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.79 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.