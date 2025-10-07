Solitude Financial Services Trims Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. $UPS

Solitude Financial Services lessened its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Solitude Financial Services’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,136,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,274,323,000 after buying an additional 999,832 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,045,472 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,754,751,000 after buying an additional 1,780,807 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 124.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,011,107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $991,132,000 after buying an additional 4,988,044 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,415,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $815,633,000 after purchasing an additional 23,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.8% during the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 4,719,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $519,059,000 after purchasing an additional 171,303 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $113.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $96.00 price objective (down previously from $125.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 19th. BNP Paribas raised United Parcel Service to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.16.

Insider Activity

In other United Parcel Service news, Director William R. Johnson bought 5,000 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.50 per share, with a total value of $432,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,840. This represents a 96.90% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carol B. Tome bought 11,682 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $85.67 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,796.94. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 24,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,117,591.06. This trade represents a 89.61% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $1,477,382. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

Shares of UPS stock opened at $86.61 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.00 and a fifty-two week high of $145.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $85.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.97. The company has a market capitalization of $73.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.01). United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 39.61%. The company had revenue of $21.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 18th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 18th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.6%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 97.62%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

