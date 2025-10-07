Trueblood Wealth Management LLC Purchases 240 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF $MTUM

Trueblood Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,207 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 140.3% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 262.2% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 21.7%

Shares of BATS MTUM opened at $254.28 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $168.49 and a 1-year high of $240.99. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.21.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.