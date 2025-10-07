Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC Has $4.49 Million Position in Salesforce Inc. $CRM

Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,475 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 369 shares during the period. Salesforce comprises approximately 1.3% of Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $4,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CRM. Coign Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 1.7% during the first quarter. Coign Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Salesforce by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,343 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. KDT Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. KDT Advisors LLC now owns 967 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Liberty One Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 3,165 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 572 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CRM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Salesforce from $347.00 to $316.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Salesforce from $255.00 to $221.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 4th. Finally, Macquarie reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Salesforce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $332.58.

Insider Transactions at Salesforce

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.94, for a total transaction of $566,865.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 11,911,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,001,001,197.74. The trade was a 0.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Blair Kirk bought 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $254.66 per share, with a total value of $865,844.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 3,824 shares in the company, valued at $973,819.84. This trade represents a 801.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 78,750 shares of company stock worth $19,747,868 over the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $245.85 on Tuesday. Salesforce Inc. has a 12-month low of $226.48 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $234.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.19.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The CRM provider reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 16.87% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. Salesforce has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.330-11.370 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 2.840-2.860 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Salesforce Inc. will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 17th will be given a $0.416 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 17th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.13%.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

